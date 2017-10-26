BJP to release candidates' list closer to deadline

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that BJP would release the list of candidates two days before the last day of filing of nomination. Rupani addressed the media after polls were announced by the Election Commission in Gujarat. This statement indicates that BJP would declare the names of candidates in two phases and two different lists will be prepared by national parliamentary board of BJP.

BJP, in presence of party's national president Amit Shah, is busy with the process of selection of candidates at parliamentary board meetings going on at Shanti Niketan Old Age Home at Adalaj near Gandhinagar.

Rupani said, "We are fully prepared for the assembly polls and the parliamentary board meeting is going on in presence of Amit Bhai. BJP will release the list of the candidate two days before the last day of filing the nomination. This has been tradition of BJP and we will follow the same this time also."

Rupani exhibited the confidence that BJP would win more than 150 seats in assembly polls. Taking a potshot at Congress, he said,

"There is an absence of leadership in Congress so they have taken shelter from Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mewani."

They are running behind these three persons as Congress does not have a face to which people can reckon with as clean and great leader." Rupani also said, "Congress has become the party which is fully dependent on people other than their own cadre. They do not have a leader(neta) nor they have the policy (niti). That is why they have been inviting agitation leaders to join Congress. This is the great failure of their party."

BJP has assessed more than 4500 ticket aspirants for 182 seats of the assembly during last five days in the parliamentary board meeting. The committee would meet on Thursday which is also a last day of the meeting and will assess more candidates for seats in 8 districts. The leader would analyse the names of aspirants and local political equations in Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Porbandar, Gir Somnath and Junagadh districts falling in Saurashtra region.

The state parliamentary board will prepare the panels of three names for each of the constituencies and would submit them to the national parliamentary board.