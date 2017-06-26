'BJP to hold survey for distributing tickets for 2018 polls'

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa today said a survey would be conducted by an external agency for ticket distribution for the 2018 assembly polls and added that the party was preparing for early elections.

As he predicted early assembly polls by December, the former chief minister also claimed that several sitting legislators from rival parties are willing to join the BJP.

The elections are due early next year.

"We are planning things...a survey needs to be conducted to find out who the best available candidate is," Yeddyurappa said in response to a question about the process for selection of candidates.

In an interaction with

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)