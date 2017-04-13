BJP takes potshots at Kejriwal post Rajouri Garden bye-poll win

; The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that if he wanted to be the Chief Minister by night and prime minister by morning, then somewhere in the middle you to tend to lose your deposit.

Speaking to ANI after the BJP secured the Rajouri Garden by-polls, here, BJP?s spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra said, "Its not that just Mr. Arvind Kejriwal has lost the deposit Rajouri Garden, it is the credibilty of the AAP which is lost today. The people of Delhi have taught a lesson to the AAP supremo that if you do not care for us, we do not care for you."

Patra asserted that it is the Kejriwal's ambition of Kejriwal that was at the forefront rather than the aspiration of the people of Delhi. Thats the reason why Arvind Kejriwal lost today.

The BJP registered a huge victory in the Rajouri Garden Assembly bye-poll on Thursday handing a humiliating defeat to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which finished a distant third and even lost its deposit.

BJP-SAD joint candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa bagged 40,602 seats or over 50 per cent of the total votes polled, which is a boost for the saffron party ahead of the April 23 municipal polls.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)