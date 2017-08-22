BJP sweeps Mira Bhayandar civic polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority by winning 61 of the total 95 seats in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), trouncing the bickering ally Shiv Sena and the opposition - Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. Shiv Sena, which had shared power with the BJP in the urban body, fell far behind the BJP. Both the parties had contested the polls separately.

BJP, which had joined hands with Republican Party of India, raised its tally sharply to 61 from 32 won in 2012. Shiv Sena won 22 seats against 15 in 2012.

The biggest loser was the NCP which drew a blank. It had bagged 26 seats in the 2012 election.

The Congress's tally fell to 10 seats from 19 while Raj Thackeray-led MNS, which had one seat in the previous council, did not win a single seat this time. Similarly, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVS), which had won three seats in the last election, failed to open their account.

A total of 509 candidates were in the fray for 95 seats for which elections were held on Sunday. Mira-Bhayandar is the second municipal body to be won by the BJP in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after its victory in Panvel a few months ago.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the results, saying it was a "huge win for the BJP."

"Now, development is certain. We will certainly live up to the expectations of people," he tweeted.

The election victory is because of wave of 'vishwas & vikas' created by PM Narendra Modi ji and team BJP's efforts!" he said.

Mira Bhayandar district unit chief Hemant Mhatre told DNA, "Team work helped party secure a big win. Besides, BJP's move to register 90,000 primary members, 8,000 active members, and enrolment of new voters were also instrumental for BJP's sterling performance.''