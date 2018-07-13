BJP starts poll walk, one partner at a time

BJP president Amit Shah said on Thursday that his party and JD(U) would contest and win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, playing down their differences as the Opposition bloc swells ahead of next year's general elections.

His comment that NDA was intact in Bihar came after his 45-minute ice-breaking breakfast meeting with JD(U) boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The two posed for cameras, smiling and chatting.

"There are no differences with Nitish ji. All speculation of infighting over seat sharing is unfounded," Shah said.

"We know how to take care of our friends and stand with them. If Chandrababu Naidu left us, Nitish ji came with us," he told BJP workers, virtually pushing them into election mode.

They also met over dinner, to mend fences and discuss seat-sharing plans. Leaders of both parties have been pushing for a greater share.

But JD(U) is not the only disgruntled BJP ally, at a time Opposition parties are burying the hatchet to put up a joint challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah visited Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai last month to make the old ally change its decision of not having a tie-up with BJP in 2019.

The BJP chief also went to Punjab last month, to placate SAD, restive on rising protests by farmers. Even Modi visited Punjab on Wednesday.

Shah is also trying to tread carefully in Tamil Nadu by maintaining relations with ruling AIADMK. He will visit coalition partners in Jharkhand and the North-East soon.

JD(U) said on Sunday that it would be with BJP for 2019, but clarified it would fight elections on its own on select seats in Manipur, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. "We are neither supporting nor opposing BJP," JD(U) leader KC Tyagi had said.

Some senior BJP leaders including Central Minister Giriraj Singh have been critical of Kumar. The JD(U) chief has been seeking special economic status for Bihar but has received no positive response from the Centre.

This is Shah's first visit to Bihar after last year's dramatic political realignment when Kumar broke his Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress, and returned to NDA. There was speculation that Kumar may go back to the Grand Alliance. He broke his 17-year ties with NDA five years ago after BJP made Narendra Modi its prime ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is scrambling for unity. In May, JD(S) and Congress, who fought against each other in Karnataka, came together to form a coalition government.

HD Kumarswamy's swearing-in as Karnataka's CM was overshadowed by a galaxy of Opposition leaders who put up a rare show of strength against Modi.

Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, two bitter rivals in UP, have already come together against BJP.

