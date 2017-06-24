BJP slams Congress for `dividing` nation on Presidential election

Appreciating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar?s stand of supporting NDA presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday slammed the Congress Party for ?

Appreciating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar?s stand of supporting NDA presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday slammed the Congress Party for ?dividing? the nation on the presidential election.

BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI that the Congress, in the past also, has always worked towards dividing or insulting the democracy.

?What Nitish Kumar has said is absolutely true and we have seen in past, that Congress, in particular, has always liked to divide or insult the democracy. Everybody knows that Ramnath Kovind is the victorious candidate. Therefore, there was no need to divide the nation on the Presidential election,? Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed confidence over Kovind emerging victorious in the presidential election.

?The Congress knows that Ramnath Kovind will win in the election. If they wanted, they should have nominated Meira Kumar earlier,? Hussain told ANI.

Meira Kumar, the former Lok Sabha speaker, was on Thursday announced as the Opposition' Presidential nominee.

Earlier on Friday, Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24.

The counting of the votes will be done on July 20.

