BJP rubbishes Samajwadi Party's allegation post farm-loan waiver

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday rubbished the Samajwadi Party?s charges that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to fulfill the promises made to the farmers and said that the opposition has been leveling baseless allegations as they could not digest the saffron party?s victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Marya told ANI, ?The opposition could not digest the BJP?s victory in Uttar Pradesh and as a result of which they have been levelling false allegations on us that the Uttar Pradesh Government did not keep its promise of waiving off farmers loans.?

He claimed the BJP became the first party to waive off such a huge amount of loan of small and marginal farmers and said that this was promised in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in the run-up to the assembly polls.

He also claimed that the farmers have been able to sell off their wheat and other vegetables with satisfaction under the rule of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that this was not possible during Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party regime in the state.

The BJP in had in its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra promised to waive loans of small and marginal farmers. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his election speeches said that waiving off the farmers loans would be among the foremost tasks if the BJP forms government in Uttar Pradesh.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)