'BJP quit India in 2019': Mamata Banerjee's new slogan for opposition unity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the BJP government at the Centre of subverting democracy and said the TMC will work with all opposition parties to oust the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Giving the slogan of 'BJP quit India in 2019', Banerjee charged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has "taken away the rights of the people in the country". She also alleged that "secularism is under threat". "The BJP-led government is trying to divide the country.

We will not allow it. In 2019 our slogan will be 'BJP quit India'. We will work with all other opposition parties, so that we can unitedly fight against the BJP. We want this politics of communalism and hatred to come to an end," she said while kicking off the campaign here. The West Bengal chief minister launched the campaign on a day when the country is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

"We will fight and not stop till the BJP is ousted from power. Democracy will triumph against all odds", she said. "They can threaten us by using the ED, Income Tax and the CBI but we are not afraid of it. The central government has turned into a government of the agencies, by the agencies, of the agencies and for the agencies," she alleged.

Banerjee said she will attend the rally convened by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna later this month. The TMC leader also accused the BJP of shedding "crocodile tears" for adivasis and backward sections of the society, "On the one hand they (BJP) are lynching adivasis and people from backward sections of society, while on the other hand, they are are clicking photographs with adivasis and having lunch at their houses," she charged.