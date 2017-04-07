BJP-Oppn clash in LS over political violence in Kerala

The BJP and the Left-Congress members were engaged in a verbal duel in the Lok Sabha after a member of the saffron party raised the issue of the "CPI(M)-sponsored terror" in Kerala and sought the state government's dismissal.

During the Zero Hour, Poonam Mahajan raised the issue of a worker of the BJP's youth wing headed by her being "brutally attacked" by Left workers and alleged that several RSS and BJP workers have been killed by them.

Taking a dig, she said the Left parties should speak on the issue of intolerance only after they start practicing it in states ruled by them.

Mahajan asked the Speaker to lead a group of MPs to the southern state to assess the situation herself.

Her remarks agitated the Left members and also those of the Congress from the state as they targeted the RSS.

K C Venugopal (Congress) said the RSS was behind killings as well, including one last night in his constituency.

M B Rajesh (CPI-M) said the Hindutva outfit workers had recently killed a youth and a Muslim priest.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said he was unable to understand why Venugopal was critical of the BJP member's remarks as he himself had yesterday raised the issue of political violence in the state.

As Kumar said political murders were happening in Kerala and it was not acceptable, Rajesh accused him of misleading the House.

Yesterday, members of the Congress and the Left from Kerala had clashed in the House over an incident in Thiruvananthapuram where the police had ill-treated the parents of a student who had allegedly committed suicide.

Among other issues raised in the House during the Zero Hour, Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD) expressed concern over the menace of stray cattle and said stray dogs recently killed a woman in her constituency.

He said people earlier used to cull stray dogs with "medicines", a reference to poisonous substance used to kill them, but "our minister" has banned it. He was apparently referring to Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, a strong votary of animals rights.

It is a serious issue but the government is not taking it seriously, Chandumajra said.

Rajeev Satav (Congress) sought loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra and also in the rest of the country like Uttar Pradesh.

More farmers commit suicide in Maharashtra than any other state, he said seeking relief for them.

