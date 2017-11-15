BJP offered me Rs 5 crore to defect from Shiv Sena: Maharashtra MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav

In a startling claim, a Shiv Sena MLA has claimed that his party legislators were being lured with money by senior ministers of their ally, the BJP, to defect to the party. Harshavardhan Jadhav, who represents Kannad in Aurangabad district in the state assembly, charged that revenue minister Chandrakantdada Patil had offered him Rs 5 crore to join the BJP.

"Chandrakantdada said that the BJP is upset at the constant bickering by the Shiv Sena in the BJP--Shiv Sena government and is trying to get Shiv Sena MLAs to defect. Each MLA has been offered Rs 5 crore, a (BJP) nomination in the by-elections... (they have been asked to) join the BJP so that it can ditch the Shiv Sena. The same offer was made to me," said Jadhav, who incidentally is the son-in-law of BJP state unit chief Raosaheb Danve Patil.

Jadhav said the "offer" had been made to him by Chandrakantdada Patil at the latter’s official bungalow opposite Mantralaya in Mumbai on October 27- 28. He alleged that Patil had also promised that the BJP would spend money on his re-election after he quit the Shiv Sena. "Similarly, if other Shiv Sena MLAs joined (the BJP), then they would be able to free themselves of trouble (from the Shiv Sena)," said Jadhav, who was elected as a MNS nominee in 2009 and shifted to the Sena before the 2014 elections.

He added that the senior BJP leader had promised him that if he (Jadhav) failed to get re-elected, then he would be accommodated in the state legislative council when some seats fell vacant in 2019.

Jadhav said Patil had told him that all Shiv Sena MLAs had been approached by the BJP but hastened to add that none of his party colleagues would fall for the temptation.

When contacted, Patil denied comment. "I do not want to comment," he said, when asked about Jadhav's allegations.

In 2015, Jadhav had submitted his resignation to assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade protesting against the state government’s slow pace of working and delays in approving developmental works in his constituency. He was also said to be upset within the Shiv Sena before he was placated by party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Jadhav, whose parents Raibhan and Sanjeevani have been legislators from the constituency, shot into the limelight after he was assaulted by policemen in 2011 after an altercation during then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan's visit to Aurangabad.