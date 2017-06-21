BJP MLA to sit on 'satyagraha' outside Raje's residence

Days after asking Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to vacate her current bungalow and move to the one provided to her by the government, rebel BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari today said he would stage a 'satyagraha' outside her residence from June 25.

In a statement issued here, Tiwari alleged that the Raje government had passed the Rajasthan Ministers Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the last Budget Session of the Assembly "to take life-long possession of the bungalow" and added that the bill was an "attempt to implement feudalism" in the state.

"We will not allow a loot of public property. I will stage a satyagraha outside the chief minister's residence from June 25," he said.

Tiwari claimed that the people of the state were "disappointed" with "Raje's goal to misuse public property for availing life-time luxuries".

On June 8, at a press conference, the MLA had given a 10 -day "ultimatum" to Raje to either declare her current bungalow as the chief minister's house or move into the one allotted to her by the government at 8, Civil Lines here.

He had also warned the chief minister saying if she failed to do so, he would stage a protest, along with the members of the Deen Dayal Vahini, a group formed by him.

Tiwari has been criticising Raje and the BJP leadership after the party's national discipline committee issued show- cause notices to him last month.

The notices were sent after the MLA alleged that the Rajasthan BJP had become a place for "mafias and sycophants", while the dedicated, loyal and qualified people were being "sidelined".

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)