BJP MLA's rally to hold satyagrah at Raj CM's residence

Senior BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari's rally was "dispersed" by the police today a few minutes after it left his residence here to hold a 'satyagrah' outside Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's 13 Civil Lines bungalow.

The MLA has been demanding that Raje either declare her current bungalow as the chief minister's house or move into the government allotted residence at 8 Civil Lines.

"He was neither detained nor arrested, but was dispersed under section 129 of the CrPc (dispersal of assembly by use of civil force) and was taken back to his official residence in Jalupura area," Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said.

Tiwari was carrying out a rally from his Shyam Nagar residence to the chief minister's bungalow where section 144 is imposed, he said.

The legislator from Sanganer had announced on Wednesday to hold a 'satyagrah' outside Raje's residence alleging that the "public property" cannot be allowed to be "looted".

Earlier this month, he had demanded the government make public the expenditure incurred in transforming the bungalow.

Tiwari, this morning, held a meeting with the workers of the Deen Dayal Vahini, an organisation founded by him, at his residence.

The BJP leader along with his supporters raised anti-Raje slogans in Sodala area and he also sat on the road demanding Raje to vacate her 13 Civil Lines Bungalow. However, he was dispersed by the police.

Tiwari had earlier sought to permission from the administration to hold the 'satyagrah' but was not permitted, following which he announced that he would walk to the chief minister's residence and protest today.

Tiwari has been criticising Raje and the BJP leadership after he was served show cause notices last month by the partys national discipline committee.

The notices were sent after he alleged that the BJP in Rajasthan had become "a place for mafias and sycophants while dedicated, loyal and qualified people had been sidelined".

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)