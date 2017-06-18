BJP MLA protests against alleged extortion by police in UP

A BJP MLA, who sat on a protest alleging extortion by the police, called off his dharna after the government assured him of action.

Surendra Singh, MLA from Bairia constituency in Ballia, said he decided to call off the protest, after he got a phone call from Deputy Chief Minister Maurya late last night.

He said, "Yesterday when a person was bringing a tractor full of sand here, he was stopped by one Sub-Inspector Virendra Yadav, who demanded Rs 2,000 from the person." But when he refused to give him the money, the sub- inspector beat him up, snatched Rs 500 and mobile phone from him, Singh alleged.

The MLA along with his supporters yesterday staged a dharna outside Dokati police station here.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh today ordered a probe into the incident. "If the need arises to register a case after the probe is complete, it will be done," she said.

