BJP MLA in Maharashtra demands death for cow slaughter

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha today said in the Maharashtra Assembly that cow slaughter should be punishable by death.

He was speaking during a debate on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill which regularises the bullock cart races in Maharashtra.

"Cow slaughter should be punishable by death and beef export should be stopped," Lodha said.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar demanded provision for a new veterinary hospital in the development plan of the city.

Speaking during the debate on the Bill, Shelar asked if the horses at the race course are taken care of.

The Supreme Court had said animals should be protected against injury. "Don't the horses who are made to run in the races get hurt or injured?" he asked.

There is only one (government) veterinary hospital in Mumbai, in Parel area, and it needed funds for repairs, Shelar noted.

Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadeo Jankar said while replying to the debate that adequate funds would be given for the repairs of Parel hospital.

