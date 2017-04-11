BJP MLA arrested in connection with murder of Cong leader

A BJP MLA in Jharkhand was arrested today for allegedly being involved in the murder of his cousin and Congress leader Neeraj Singh here, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bokaro range, Saket Kumar said Sanjiv Singh, the BJP MLA from Jharia, was arrested after his interrogation at Saraidheal police station in the afternoon.

Neeraj Singh, the former deputy mayor of Dhanbad was gunned down along with his personal assistant Ashok Yadav, bodyguard Munna Tiwary, and driver in on the evening of March 21 at Steel Gate under Saraidhela police station while he was returning from Jharia coal belt in his car.

Sanjiv and his younger brother Sidharth Singh and three others were named as accused in the FIR filed in the murder case.

The other three accused were arrested two weeks ago.

The police had interrogated the Jharia MLA earlier also, but he was let off.

Neeraj was a cousin of Sanjiv and had contested the assembly elections from Jharia seat against him on a Congress ticket.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)