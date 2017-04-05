BJP meets LG, wants probe into AAP govt move to pay Jethmalani

A Delhi BJP delegation today met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to demand a high-level probe into AAP government's move to pay lawyer Ram Jethmalani from the public exchequer for representing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta accompanied by two other BJP MLAs met Baijal at the Raj Niwas and handed over a memorandum to him.

The LG is learnt to have sought Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar's advice for clearing legal bills for Jethmalani who is representing Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by Union minister Arun Jaitley.

"Paying the bill of Rs 3.8 crore to Jethmalani in a personal legal matter from government exchequer is a criminal breach of trust reposed by the public in Kejriwal," Gupta said.

