BJP made Narmada dam project happen: Nirmala Sitharaman

Lambasting opposition Congress for creating hurdles in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Yojana, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said major work on the project was carried out during the Morarji Desai and BJP-led governments at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here, Sitharaman, who is BJP's election in-charge for Gujarat, said, "When the UPA was in power, none of the Congress MPs from Gujarat ever raised Narmada Yojana at the central level. The water resource minister in the UPA government gave a negative report on the project, citing environmental reasons. So, the project gained momentum under the central regimes of Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi."

Sitharaman, who was in the city to campaign for the party ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next month, did not answer why the scheme could not get the status of a national irrigation project. It may be recalled that when he was Gujarat CM, Modi had demanded national project status for the yojana and pushed BJP MPs from the state to raise the issue in Parliament.

"That was a separate demand by the Gujarat government and not part of pending issues with the central government," Sitharaman said.

Talking about the GST, the minister said, "Congress has been trying to take credit for GST rates revision, claiming that the rates have been revised after they demanded. The Congress took 10 years to just prepare a draft of the GST, while it's the NDA government that implemented it."

Sitharaman also said the international border with Pakistan, especially Sir Creek, will be sealed to ensure the social, financial and political security of Gujarat. She noted that the work on fencing, setting up of immigration check posts and construction of roads at border areas in the state had ran into technical issues, but they would be solved soon.