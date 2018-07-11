BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya uses clip from Sacred Games to mock Congress over Bofors

On Wednesday, BJP social media in-charge Amit Malviya used a clip from Sacred Games to mock the Congress and its first family, the Gandhis.

The BJP IT Cell head shared a video mocking the former PM of India and wrote: “Son became PM on the back of mother's death (and) soon after engineered Bofors scam. I thought if the prime minister of the country (Rajiv Gandhi) does not have any ethics, why would I follow straight route"

He also attached a video from Sacred Games to mock the Gandhis in which the protagonist appears to be badmouthing Rajiv and Indira.

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court today seeking removal of certain scenes from the Netflix series 'Sacred Games', claiming that some of its content was derogatory to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The plea, which alleged that certain scenes and dialogues in the show defamed the late Congress leader, was first mentioned earlier in the day before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which allowed it to be listed sometime later.

When the matter came up for hearing in the afternoon, the acting chief justice recused from hearing it without assigning any reason.

The plea will now be heard by a different bench tomorrow.

The petition, filed through advocate Shashank Garg, contends that the show, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, "incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots".

The plea seeks directions to Netflix Entertainment, the show's producer -- Phantom Films Production Ltd -- and the Centre to ensure "in toto" removal of the allegedly offensive scenes and derogatory remarks made directly or indirectly against the former Prime Minister or his family.

The first season of the show, comprising eight episodes, was released on July 6 and is available in 190 countries in four languages, the petition said.

Police is looking into a complaint filed by a Congress activist against the producers of the web series "Sacred Games" and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for allegedly using derogatory language while referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, officials said.

Siddiqui, online platform Netflix and "Sacred Games" producers are "jointly responsible" for abusing Rajiv Gandhi on the show, Congress activist Rajeev Sinha alleged in his complaint, filed in the Girish Park Police Station in north Kolkata yesterday.

"We are looking into the matter. An investigation has been initiated into his allegations," a senior official at the Girish Park station said.

Sinha has marked a copy each to the police commissioner, joint commissioner of police (crime) as well as to the deputy commissioner (central division), he said.

"Sacred Games", starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, tells the story of a police officer who attempts to thwart a terrorist attack in Mumbai. The web series is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name.