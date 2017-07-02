BJP hits back at Sonia, says civil liberties were attacked during 'emergency'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at Congress party president Sonia Gandhi for accusing the Centre of supporting vigilante violence and said the only time civil liberties were jeopardised was during the time of emergency which was imposed by latter?s mother-in-law Indira Gandhi.

?I don?t know for which context Sonia Gandhi is arriving at this conclusion. The only time when the country was under any kind of attack with regard to civil liberties, when her own mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency in the country,? BJP leader Nalin Kohli told ANI.

Further condemning the incidents of lynching taking place across the nation, Kohli asserted that everybody in one voice is speaking against it, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.

?We are clearly taking actions wherever in the BJP state this is happening. But the lynching that are taking place in the Congress ruled states, why no action is being taken against those, why no action in the left-front ruling government and what about the incident that took place under the UPA government,? he said.

Stressing on the issue, Kohli said this is not a right time for blame game and advised the Congress Party to make comments based on facts.

?This is not a time for blame game, either they must speak on facts, but if they have to make false allegations then obviously these questions will be raised too,? he said.

Yesterday, Gandhi without naming the ruling-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government at the Centre said the culture of vigilante violence in the country is being actively supported by those supposed to enforce the law.

?The country's inclusive concept is under attack and the domestic misrule is as great a challenge for our country,? she said at the commemorative publication of National Herald.

Her comments came after the several incident of lynching that have taken place in the recent times.

Recently, three people, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader have been arrested in the brutal Jharkhand lynching case.

BJP leader Nityanand Mahto has been held, as the accused and is to be questioned by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ramgarh, Rajeshwari said the other people involved in the incident have also been identified.

A man was lynched in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, for allegedly carrying a beef in his car.

The meat trader succumbed to injuries after he was assaulted by at least 10 men who intercepted his van carrying "cattle meat".

The incident took place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that killing people in name of cow protection was not acceptable and asked people not to take law in their hands.

