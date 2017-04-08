BJP files complaint against Mani for remarks against PM

BJP's Kerala unit lodged a police complaint seeking action against Power Minister M M Mani in connection with the alleged derogatory remarks he had made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party's Malappuram district president Ramachandran lodged the complaint with the district police superintendent, demanding action against the minister.

Mani had recently made the alleged unsavoury remarks against the Prime Minister at a party function in Kannur.

