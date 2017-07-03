BJP defends transfer of UP cop who stood up to its workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday defended the Uttar Pradesh Government?s move to transfer a senior police officer, Shreshtha Thakur, who stood up against local saffron party leaders and said that such transfers are "a part of administration process."

?It didn?t happen because she stood up against the BJP as any such transfers fall under administration process. Everybody should follow that,? BJP leader Prabhat Jha told ANI.

He further said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made other transfers as well following the administration procedure.

Uttar Pradesh Government, earlier in the day, transferred Thakur, who sent five BJP leaders to the jail for creating obstacles in discharging her duties, to Bahraich.

As per reports, Mukesh Bhardwaj, the party city president asserted that Thakur?s transfer was necessary to lift the morale of the party workers.

The cop was transferred a week after BJP?s 11 MLAs and MPs held a meeting with the chief minister over the issue.

It is reported that the local leaders and workers linked it with their pride and pressurised the government to take action against Thakur.

On June 22, Thakur and her team, while checking vehicles in Syana area, stopped a person, who was driving a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, and slapped a fine of Rs 200 on him.

After her objection, the man started arguing with Thakur and called in more BJP leaders on the site.

