BJP core committee to debate scam charges against Maha Ministers

Fadnavis has already rejected resignations offered by both Mehta and Desai while Mopalwar has been sent on one month's leave.

Senior leaders from the Maharashtra BJP unit will go into a huddle on August 16 to discuss strategy to counter opposition's tirade against the party led government involving housing minister Prakash Mehta and industries minister Subhash Desai for their alleged involvement in scams. Even though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an inquiry into the allegations against Mehta by the state Lokayukta, an independent probe against Desai and an inquiry against IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar by the Economic Offence Wing, the leaders are expected to reiterate that party will not compromise on its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

Fadnavis has already rejected resignations offered by both Mehta and Desai while Mopalwar has been sent on one month's leave. State party president Raosaheb Danve told DNA,'' The present political situation in the state will come up for discussion during the core committee meeting slated for August 16, a day before party's state executive council meeting. The corruption charges made against the government will be debated. The committee will look into a roadmap for the party and the party led government to counter those charges.'' Incidentally, Danve will chair the meeting slated for August 16 and it will be attended by Fadnavis and a few ministers.

Another party leader, who desired not to be quoted, said opposition has been questioning CM's decision in the past to bail out ministers including Vinod Tawde, Pankaja Munde, Babanrao Lonikar, and Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar despite corruption allegations. "However, the Opposition has created a perception that it was due to their attack that the CM ordered a probe against Mehta, Desai and Mopalwar. Fadnavis has clarified that he would not stick to the chair but never compromise on principles. But this is not enough, as now the onus is on ministers in the state cabinet to perform without getting embroiled in controversy, ahead of next assembly election slated for 2019,'' Danve noted.

Interestingly, controversy involving Mehta in particular won't find any place in party's political resolution to be taken up during state executive council meeting slated for Thursday. However, Fadnavis is expected to make his observations in this regard in his speech on the same day.

Danve informed that the political resolution will talk about the BJP's sterling performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly poll, election of Ramnath Kovind as the President of India, Venkaiah Naidu as Vice President, three year tenure of Amit Shah as the national president. "In addition to this, the resolution will mention party's victory in civic and local body elections and its preparedness for the election to the Mira Bhayander, Nanded and Ahmednagar civic bodies,'' he said.

Further, Danve said the executive council will pass resolution on agriculture thanking the state government for its decision to waive Rs 40,000 crore worth crop loan waiver. Besides, the issue of farm crisis in the wake of less rainfall and the government's intervention will also be incorporated in the same resolution.