BJP, Congress locked in battle in Wadhwan

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are locked in a pitched battle to win the Wadhwan assembly seat in Surendranagar. Against the backdrop of demonetization, launch of GST, slowdown in economy and the Patidar community agitation for quota, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain its supremacy in the constituency which it has been winning for the past three decades.

However, Congress after the two rounds of visit by its vice president Rahul Gandhi and its efforts to forge alliance with Patidar leader Hardik Patel and reach out to the other backward communities including Koli and Dalits have launched an aggressive campaign to snatch the seat away.

BJP has included Wadhwan seat in the AA plus category indicating sure victory while Congress believes that BJP cannot ignore its presence this time. BJP has dropped sitting MLA Varsha Doshi from the Wadhwan seat. Doshi has been replaced by Dhanjibhai Patel (Makson). Congress is expected to announced its nominee within two days.

BJP leader Yogeshbhai Pandya told DNA,'' The party is well placed to win Wadhwan seat and it is undeterred by campaign run by the Congress party and other community leaders against BJP. PM Narendra Modi's strong leadership and state chief minister Vijay Rupani's clean image are at our side. BJP is committed to development and it is taking all sections of the society together to achieve inclusive growth.''

Senior Congress leader Kamlesh Kotecha said, "Traders forming the core support group of the BJP are up in arms. The Patidars, with a vote share of 10 per cent, enjoy an economic clout and have warned that they will vote against the BJP. Congress has already accepted Hardik Patel's three demands As far quota is concerned, the party has assured to take decision after reviewing all legal provisions,'' he informed.

Wadhwan assembly constituency has also been crucial for both BJP and Congress to maintain its grip as it houses the biggest wholesale market of the Surendranagar district in Gujarat with an annual turnover of about Rs 4,000 crore. Congress party had won the election to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee here which has also helped party's revival. As far as BJP is concerned, its leaders and cadres are currently busy in convincing how Modi government is alive to the issues faced by traders in particular since GST and bringing to their notice steps taken by the GST Council to provide relief.

Already ministers from the BJP ruled Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are camping in the constituency and travelling across to supervise poll arrangement at the booth and block levels. In case of Congress party, Rahul's visit and the party veteran Ahmed Patel's recent victory in the Rajya Sabha election has brought various factions together to give an united fight against BJP.