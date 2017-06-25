BJP, Cong same on issues like Article 370: Kurukshetra MP

BJP MP from Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini today said there is no difference between the BJP and the Congress when it comes to issues like Article 370 that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The MP told reporters that, "When it comes to issues like population control and Article 370, the BJP and the Congress both are same."

The parliamentarian also hinted of launching a new party in a rally here on November 26.

Saini said had he been on a senior position in the government "he would have sent to jail Congress leaders and those who were allegedly raising anti-national slogans in the JNU in 2016".

When asked about the performance of the BJP government in Haryana, the MP said he will give zero marks to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for law-and-order situation but will give full marks for development and honesty.

Targeting the former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he alleged the Congress leader had sown the seed of Jat reservation in 2005 which helped him to form a government.

He misled the community to stay in power, the MP alleged.

