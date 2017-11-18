BJP at vantage point in Gujarat tribal areas

Increasing its tally in tribal regions that dot the eastern border of Gujarat from the deep south to the north, is the key for BJP if it wants to come anywhere near the target of 150 seats set by party chief Amit Shah.

At least four adivasi congregations held recently at Vyara, Santrampur, Dahod and Godhra went largely unnoticed in Gujarat, but not for an ever-vigilant BJP that immediately decided to scale up its outreach programmes in the areas.

At the Adivasi Sabhas that were attended by about 20,000 to 35,000 people, mainly tribal youth, there was palpable anger against the unnatural spike in the population of Rabari community of tribals. The Rabari population has witnessed a 289 per cent increase in a decade from 15,417 in 2001 census to 59,995 in 2011.

Many among adivasis alleged that it happened because non tribals were given ST status, which was hurting their interests. They claim that the Rupani government had distributed 1.5 lakh ST certificates ostensibly to the tribal communities living in the Nesses of the forest of Alech, Barada and Gir but in fact they are not them.

Anand Vasava, assistant professor of linguistics in Gujarat University, and editor of Adilok, a Gujarati journal on adivasi issues said, "There is a growing feeling among adivasis that the benefits meant for them were being cornered by others. The sudden increase in Rabari population that defies all logic and is a sign that all is not hunky dory."

He also points out how the PESA Act of Gujarat government is just an embellishment as it gives power not to the Gram Sabha but to the state government to take final decision in crucial matters.

If this sense of deprivation gets political support, it can put breaks on BJP's ambitious plans, says Vasava adding that unfortunately, no one has addressed it apart from a few local tribal organisations and in some cases Bhilistan Tiger Sena, a non political wing of the JDU, that claims to advocate for the rights of Scheduled Tribes.

But confident of improving its tally appreciably in tribals, the BJP summarily rejects these charges as desperate antics by Congress and its ally rebel JDU group led by Chhotubhai Vasava.

Keen to bring 15% adivasis in their fold, the BJP took an early lead by launching Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra in February this year. Subsequently, it stepped up its campaign by holding Vistarak Yojna, programme for extensive door to door outreach, that is being personally supervised by BJP chief Amit Shah.

"Our government began Adivasi outreach in 2007 by launching Van Bandhu Yojna and allocating Rs. 15,000 crore for it but actually ended up spending Rs. 17,500 crore. In 2012, the allocation was increased to Rs. 40,000 crore. It has brought a sea change in the lives of Adivasis," says BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

Citing various schemes like Jyotigram, Maa Amrutham, Jeevandeep and steps taken in education that reduced the school drop out rate from 37 per cent to 2 per cent, Pandya is confident of a sharp increase in seats in tribal region.

BJP's confidence also emerges from the consistent work done by among tribals by the RSS and other saffron organisations like the VHP since 1995. Since December last year the RSS renewed its contact programme after Mohan Bhagwat addressed a gathering of pracharaks and swayamsevaks in Navsari district, says Tuslibhai Mauna of Surat.

Incidentally, the Congress, concentrating more on Patidars and OBCs and on issues of GST and demonetisation to win over traders, is missing in action in the tribals areas that used to its bastion.

BJP's tall claims of Van Bandhu Yojna Doon not reflect on the ground, maximum budget has gone into infrastructure projects like dams, canals, roads, purchasing transport buses etc., says Anand Vasava

A tribal leader associated with Congress in Narmada district that BJP wrested from Congress in 2012 is angry with his party for not concentrating in the tribal regions that traditionally are with Congress.

"The Congress has virtually done nothing to challenge the RSS and VHP that have made deep inroads among tribals by slowly replacing their culture and traditions with the Hindu. It is bound to reflect in election results," he says.