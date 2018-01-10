BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to 'stop teaching from foreign soil'

The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for giving India a "bad name" by playing politics of "hatred and divisiveness" in Bahrain a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to address the People of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentarian Conference.

In a scathing attack, Union law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Gandhi's stand on triple talaq.

"The party that cannot take a stand on women is trying to teach us on foreign soil," said Prasad, adding that not only was he surprised, but also amused at the kind of statements the Congress president made while addressing NRIs in Bahrain.

"I want to ask a question to Rahul Gandhi. The stand your party took on triple talaq — was it to increase hate or diffuse it?" asked Prasad, quoting the Shah Bano case of 1984 and blaming the Congress for appeasement politics.

In his Bahrain address to delegates of 50 countries, Gandhi had targeted the Modi regime for sending wrong signals by encouraging violence in the name of religion and cultural differences.

"The starting point is what is in your heart — 'neeyat'. I cannot even imagine an India where all our people do not feel a part of India," Rahul said in the NRI conference.

"I am here to tell you what you mean to your country, you are important, to tell you that there is a serious problem at home, and to tell you that you are part of the solution," Rahul said.

Prasad took on Rahul for his 'India slowing down' remark and said that his speech shows that he hasn't done his homework and not even read that The Economist has projected India would be overtaking China in next two years.

Counter-Attack