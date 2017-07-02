BJP asks all its J-K legislators to be present during special

A core group of the BJP met here today to discuss the strategy for the four-day special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature, starting from Tuesday, for the passage of the GST Bill.

The party has directed all its legislators to remain present during proceedings of both the Houses on all days.

Jammu and Kashmir is the only state which is yet to implement the GST.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- India's biggest tax reform since independence -- came into force on July 1, unifying more than a dozen central and state levies.

The meeting of the core group was held under the chairmanship of the BJP's National General Secretary, Ram Madhav. Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh were also present.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the BJP's state chief Sat Sharma said, "All party legislators will take part in the special session from July 4 to 8. I feel that before July 8 the announcement of GST implementation in the state will be made."

The GST was to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir from July 1, but due to some reasons, it could not be implemented in the state. The opposition have been creating hurdles in its implementation, he said.

"We want all political parties to be on the same page over this issue. The Congress and the NC had boycotted the all-party meeting convened by the state government," Sharma said.

Singh said, "Our stand on the GST is clear. There is no difference between coalition partners on the GST. All political parties, I feel, are probably on one page on the issue."

The BJP's core group meeting also reviewed various programmes of the party, including the Vistarak campaign.

Sharma said, "The campaign is aimed at reaching out to the people."

Singh said, "The core group meeting takes place from time to time and is aimed at reviewing the activities of the party every month and also decide on the future programmes."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)