BJP all set to announce Presidential candidate by Tuesday

BJP is all set to announce its Presidential candidate on Tuesday. Sources confirmed to DNA that BJP will be calling the meeting of its Parliamentary Board to endorse and subsequently announce the name of the candidate. The meeting is expected to take place in the first part of the day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be flying to Lucknow in the afternoon. Modi will spend the night in Lucknow and will participate in the International Yoga day celebrations on 21st June.

According to sources, major deliberations with the opposition is complete and BJP is looking to finalise the name and complete the nomination process before PM Modi leaves for his foreign trip. There is a small possibility that Parliamentary Board meeting will be held on Monday evening itself as the top brass has decided to wrap up the work by Tuesday. BJP's nominated candidate is likely to file nomination by 23rd June.

Sources said that since it will take 2 days to organise the ceremony which takes place inside the Parliament as the Speaker of Lok Sabha serves as the returning office, BJP top brass wants to give everyone ample amount of time to arrange a quick trip to Delhi.

This will be a big day for BJP because it has a chance to nominate and ensure victory for a candidate with no connection to Congress, a first in Indian politics. All the Presidents in past have either been supported by the Congress or hailed from the grand old party or had spent considerable time in Congress as young politicians before migrating to other political parties. For this very unique occasion, BJP wants everyone who is supporting them to be present in full force. When Pranab Mukherjee was nominated by the Congress Party, the whole organisation was present in the Parliament House and walked behind Pranab Mukherjee for his nomination process as show of strength.

BJP has already consulted major political parties and neutral parties like AIADMK, TRS and Jagan’s YSR Congress are already on board making this election a virtual cakewalk for the BJP. But the million dollar question remains about the identity of the person who is set to be the next President of India.