BJP aiming to win all 80 seats from UP in 2019 LS polls:Maurya

"Our target is to increase the party's vote share from the 2014 tally of 42 per cent to 60 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Apart from this, we will take the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government to each and every section of the society," he said in a statement issued here late last night.

Elaborating on the future schedule of the party, he said, "From June 25 to June 30 'Jan Kalyan' programmes will be held.

Plantation programmes will be held at the booth level from July 15 to July 25, while seminars are lined up from July 26 to July 31."

From August 1 to August 8, blood testing programmes will be held in the state, which will be followed by 'Seva Sahyogi Sangam' from August 8 to August 13, he said.

"A blood donation programme will be held on August 9, and a quiz competition on August 20," Maurya said, adding that various programmes of different cells/wings of the party including those of farmers, youth, women and scheduled castes will be held from August 15 to September 15.

He said that under the Jansampark Abhiyaan (public contact campaign), meetings were held at 1,19,818 polling booths, and 10,81,774 new members were made.

The campaign was conducted from May 10 to May 25. Apart from this as many as 27 Modi Fests and 60 Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas programmes were organised, in which 8,37,550 people took part, Maurya said.

He claimed that nearly 10 lakh people from different walks of life participated in various programmes on Wednesday on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

