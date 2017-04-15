BJP accuses Lalu's son Tej Pratap for concealing property in election affidavit

In his series of expos?s against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and his family, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday accused Bihar Health Minister and the former?s son Tej Pratap Yadav for not declaring his source of income and dubious land deals in Aurangabad district in his election affidavit.

Branding Tej Pratap as the ?Robert Vadra of Bihar,? Sushil Modi said he hid the fact form both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Government that he owns prime land worth Rs. 15 crore in Aurangabad district in Bihar.

?Tejaswi Yadav deliberately concealed his ownership of this land and the loan from Madhya Bihar Grameen Bank in his affidavit before the Election Commission during the 2015 Assembly polls and also in his disclosures as a minister before the State Government in December 2016,? Sushil said in a press briefing here.

"It is beyond anyone's comprehension as to why he has not declared the property valued at Rs. 15 crore in official records," he added.

Modi even dared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sack Tej Pratap after this revelation.

"Will the Chief Minister dare to sack him (Tej Pratap)? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is silent in order to save his government. Even after knowing such facts, shouldn?t he sack him? He is saving Tej Pratap," Sushil Modi said.

Bihar BJP vice-president Devesh Kumar, who accompanied Sushil, said, "We will bring it to the notice of the Election Commission through a memorandum annexing the affidavit that did not mention the property and loan taken against it. We will demand the EC to take an action."

As per Sushil Modi, Tej Pratap had purchased land for Rs. 53.34 lakh in Aurangabad district in 2010 from seven people, but didn?t declare it in his election affidavit in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections. He didn't even mention it in the annual assets declaration before the State Government.

