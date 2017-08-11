Bill passed to keep eateries open 24 hrs

In a few months you may be able to shop, eat at restaurants and visit multiplexes late at night, with the state assembly passing a bill that allows such commercial establishments to remain open around the clock.

At present, shops shut by 10 pm, while restaurants are supposed to close down by 12.30 am, which can be extended till 1.30 am with police permission.

Paan and cigarette shops have to shut by 11 pm, and other commercial establishments by 9:30 pm.

On Wednesday night, the state assembly passed the Shops and Establishment (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) bill, enabling owners of shops, hotels, theatres and multiplexes to keep their establishments open round the clock. It has also made permissions and licencing procedures easier. After this bill is cleared by the Legislative Council, it will have to be approved by the President. This procedure could take a few months.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that shops will still have to seek police permission to stay open and police will finalise the norms of operation, depending upon where the establishments are located.

The bill states that casual leaves for employees of such establishments must be increased from four to eight, and earned leave to 15 days. Employees working in shops, malls, theatres and hotels can take leave up to 45 days at a stretch.

If a worker works beyond nine hours a day, (s)he will have to be compensated with overtime, which would be twice that of his or her ordinary salary.

The bill has provisions for making crèches compulsory in any establishment with more than 50 women employees. It also states that woman workers will be required to work only between 7 am and 9:30 pm, and consent would be sought from them if required to work between 9:30 pm to 7 am. The establishment in such case should provide transport and security measures.

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray had earlier mooted the idea of keeping hotels and restaurants open till late in certain parts of Mumbai. His idea was opposed by the BJP at the time.

For Ladies Only

Crèches to be compulsory in establishments with more than 50 women employees.

Woman workers will be required to work only between 7 am - 9:30 pm.