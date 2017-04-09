Bihar witnesses dry weather; Patna registers 38.4 deg Celsius

The weather remained mainly dry in Bihar, the state capital today recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

The minimum temperature of Patna was 21.6 degrees Celsius, an increase of two degree Celsius above normal, Patna Meteorological centre said.

Three major cities - Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea also registered maximum temperature one to two degree Celsius above its normal.

Met department official said that such dry weather conditions are expected to continue for next three-four days in the state.

As per Met bulletin, Bhagalpur, Gaya and Purnea recorded maximum temperature of 38.9, 38.8 and 37.0 degree Celsius respectively.

While minimum temperature of 23.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Bhagalpur followed by 22.8 and 21.6 degree Celsius in Gaya and Purnea respectively, it said.

MeT department has forecast mainly clear sky for tomorrow for major cities of Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea.

