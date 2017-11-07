Bihar: Two men arrested for misbehaving and attempting to loot British couple

The arrested men were carrying weapons and sticks with them.

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving and attempting to loot a British couple in Bihar.

The alleged incident took place while they were camping on river Ganga's bank in Pandarak.

"The two men came with weapons and sticks, misbehaved and tried to loot us," said a British national Matthew.

He said that they somehow crossed the river and sought help from police.

The police arrested the two men within two hours. "A speedy trial will be done and it will be seen that such incidents do not recur," said Patna SSP.