Bihar soil purchase scam to be probed

After the Opposition in Bihar alleged that work on the Patna zoo had been awarded without floating a tender to benefit Environment and Forest Department Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, AK Singh, Chief Secretary (CS) of Bihar has sought a report over alleged irregularities in the purchase of soil for filling up a portion of the zoo, also called Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park.

"Officials of the state Environment and Forest Department, under which the Patna zoo operates, have been asked to submit a report on the matter covering all issues that have been raised. All documents and related files have also been sought by the CS," a source said.

The controversy started on Tuesday when senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Patna zoo had purchased soil worth Rs 90 lakh from an under-construction mall, which is being built on land owned by RJD Chief Lalu Prasad and his sons Tej Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy CM of Bihar.

While Nand Kishore, Director, Patna zoo, conceded that a soil purchase of Rs 40 lakh had been made without floating any tender, he said it had been supplied by M S Enterprises and he had no idea from where it had been brought. Lalu and his sons too have denied the accusations terming it baseless and the RJD President said he was ready for any probe.

Modi has demanded a probe by an all-party committee to ensure transparency. "The officials are trying to suppress the matter at Lalu's behest, but they are forgetting that several officials had to go to jail when the fodder scam had surfaced," Modi said, demanding CM Nitish Kumar to break his silence over the issue.