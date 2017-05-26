Bihar sex racket: Victim, accused ready to reconcile

Sources said on Wednesday the two parties made peace with each other after a senior politician's intervention in the matter.

The high-profile sexual exploitation case of a Dalit girl, the daughter of a former Congress minister took a new turn with both parties filing a petition for reconciliation in the SC/ST court in Patna.

According to sources, the girl who had lodged a case against Nikhil Priyadarshi, an automobile businessman and son of a retired IAS officer, and others, for sexually exploiting her after promising marriage on December 22, 2016, made peace with him and filed a petition for reconciliation.

Sources said on Wednesday the two parties made peace with each other after a senior politician's intervention in the matter. "Both sides have filed a petition for reconciliation. They have submitted that there are no differences between them. They are now awaiting the court's ruling in the matter," he said adding that Nikhil has also expressed his wish to marry the girl.

In an interview with local TV channels in February, the girl had accused Nikhil of blackmailing her using an explicit video. "One day, Nikhil took me to a flat in Boring Road area where he gave me a drugged soft-drink. Brajesh was also there and sexually assaulted me when I was in a semi-conscious state," she had added and threatened immolation if denied justice. She had also accused Nikhil and former Bihar Congress vice president Brajesh Pandey of as running an interstate sex racket.

While Brajesh had to resign following the charges, Nikhil, who was on the run for almost three-months, was arrested along with his retired IAS father, Krishna Bihari Prasad Sinha, on March 14 in Uttarakhand.

Allegations

