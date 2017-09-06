Bihar road rage case: Rocky Yadav gets life sentence, father Bindi Yadav gets 5 years in jail

Aditya Sachdeva and three of his friends were returning home when they overtook an SUV being driven by Rocky.

Rocky Yadav, son of suspended JD(U) leader Manorama Devi, on Wednesday was awarded life imprisonment for killing a teen in Gaya last year.

Yadav had shot Aditya Sachdeva, a class 12 student, for overtaking his car. Reportedly Yadav wanted to teach the teen a lesson.

Apart from Yadav, two others have been also been sentenced for life in prison at the Gaya court in Bihar in connection with a road rage case.

Bindi Yadav, Rocky's father, a powerful businessman got five years in jail for destruction of evidence to protect his son.

On August 31, Rocky Yadav and three others were pronounced guilty by a sessions court.

Aditya Sachdeva and three of his friends were returning home when they overtook an SUV being driven by Rocky Yadav last year in May.

Both groups indulged in a verbal altercation, following which Rocky Yadav pulled out his Beretta pistol and shot at the car’s rear windshield where Aditya was seated.

He was fatally wounded and died at a local hospital.

Following a public uproar over reports of the police dilly-dallying the investigation and the government going “soft” on the accused, the state government put the case on speedy trial and the chargesheet was filed within a month of the incident.

On March 6, the Supreme Court denied to vacate its order of cancelling the bail of Rocky Yadav in the case.

The top court, earlier in October last year, stayed the bail granted by the Patna High Court to Yadav, who is the main accused in the killing of Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage case in Gaya on May 7.

Rocky Yadav was arrested on May 12, 2016 from his father's farm in Bodh Gaya.

Rocky's parents, accused of sheltering him while he was on the run after the murder, were recently granted bail.

Meanwhile, reacting to the verdict, victim Aditya Sachdeva's parents said, "We are satisfied, respect court's verdict."