Bihar not an orphan for Adityanath to adopt, counters Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday lashed out at the BJP over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath adopting Bihar, and said, the state was not an orphan that someone needed to adopt it.

"Bihar is a very strong and vibrant state. It is not an orphan that anyone will adopt it," Kumar said, while talking to reporters after his weekly Lok Samvad on Monday.

He also took a dig at the saffron party for turning International Yoga Day into a 'publicity stunt for fetching votes'. "The party should first teach some of its top leaders how to do Yoga, otherwise, few of them would keep sitting on chairs during the Yoga Diwas celebrations while others would botch-up Trikonasana into supta konasana or what," he said.

Kumar said Yoga is not something that you do only on a particular day and forget it for the rest of the year. "I too perform Yoga every day, but I am not a person to publicise it. It's a very personal thing and those who have adopted it, they know what benefits it has."

The Bihar CM, however, clarified that he was not against Yoga Day, but against making it a publicity stunt. "Publicity Yoga is different. One should not make it a political debate. Those who have nothing to do with Yoga, try to publicise it only to fetch votes," he added.

He cited the example of Bihar School of Yoga in Munger, for those who wanted to seriously learn Yoga. "We are also establishing a Vipassana Centre in Patna where a 10-day course will be offered," he added.

On a question of Yogi's challenge to Kumar to make his thoughts clear on 'triple talaq', Kumar asked media if they asked his UP counterpart about the implementation of prohibition in his state. "The matter is in Supreme Court. We should wait for the decision," he said.