Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will be NDA's Presidential candidate: Amit Shah

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will be NDA's Presidential candidate, said BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday.

The decision was announced after the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting that took place in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers - Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari attended the meeting.

The BJP has lined up its Union ministers and senior leaders of its allies as proposers and seconders for filing the nomination papers of the presidential candidate.

BJP President Amit Shah had formed a panel comprising senior cabinet ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu to consult with allies and opposition parties for the presidential candidate.

The Election Commission of India had started the process of filing the nomination for the fourteenth President of India on June 14. The nomination process will close in two weeks -- June 28. But the nomination of the BJP's presidential candidate is likely to be filed by June 23, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for the US on June 24.

Voting will take place on July 17 from 10 am to 5 pm at the places of polling fixed under the rules. The result will be out on July 20.