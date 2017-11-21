Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar to embark on Sameeksha yatra from Champaran next month

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to embark on his next 'yatra' in December to review the progress of developmental works going on in the state.

The “Sameeksha yatra” (Journey to review), will kick-start from Champaran, which is celebrating 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha movement. In his bid to directly connect with the people, Nitish will visit all the 38 districts of Bihar to take stock of the socio-economic development of the state by assessing the progress of developmental works launched by his government.

The announcement was made by Nitish himself, who said, “The Bihar government has done a lot of work. We have provided 35% reservation to women in all jobs, student credit cards for youths etc. To take a stock of their progress, I will commence a yatra from next month from Champaran.”

Nitish, also the JD(U) president, has undertaken several yatras such as “Sampark yatra”, “Sankalp yatra”, “Nyay yatra” etc. He has maintained that it gives him immense pleasure to go among the people, and hear their issues directly, besides being connected with the grassroots.

In November last year, Nitish had undertaken the “Nishchai yatra” when he toured the length and breadth of Bihar to assess the impact of total prohibition, implemented in the state on April 5, 2016. During the yatra, he also assessed the implementation of his ambitious “Saat Nishchai” scheme, Bihar Public Grievance Redressal Act and other government welfare schemes functional in the state.

The JD-U, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan government, had famously targeted PM Narendra Modi and posters reading “Wo videsh bhraman par rehte hai aur hamare CM gaon gaon mein jakar logo se milte hai... Fark dikhta hai” were across the state and on social media platforms.