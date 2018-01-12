Trending#

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's convoy attacked by angry villagers, securitymen injured 

 The convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday was attacked and pelted with stones during a 'samiksha yatra' in Nandar village of Buxar district.

 
The chief minister was rescued safely; however, at least two security persons were injured. According to media reports, Kumar was visiting the village to assess the development in the area; however, villagers attacked the convoy for the lack of the same in the area. 

   
They wanted the CM to visit the Dalit basti of the village, and there was some disagreement over it. Ultimately it lead to villagers losing cool and pelting stones at Bihar CM's convoy. Nitish Kumar is currently in a statewide tour from December 12 to take a first hand stock of the development work done in the state. 

 
