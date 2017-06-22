Bihar Board hopes to get a clean chit in announcement of Class 10 results

While the Board was by and large successful in conducting fair exams, the evaluation process got delayed due to several reasons

The wait for the results of Class 10 examination of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will end today.

More than 17.63 lakh students, including 8.66 lakh girls, appeared for the exam, at 1,532 centres across Bihar from March 1 to 8. Elaborate security arrangements had been made by the Board to ensure the conduct of free and fair exams this year.

While the Board was by and large successful in conducting fair exams, the evaluation process got delayed due to several reasons. One of the reasons being the school teachers' strike, who were supposed to assess the answer sheets, which brought the evaluation process to a halt.

"When the teachers did not end their strike after several rounds of talks with the government, primary school teachers were used for evaluation work. Though the BSEB maintained that only qualified teachers had been engaged in it, the Intermediate results fiasco has pointed otherwise," said a source in the education department.

The physical verification of toppers has also caused some delay in publication of the results. "Following the Ganesh Kumar episode (the 42-year-old Intermediate Arts topper who was sent to jail for faking his age), the BSEB was told to ensure that all Class 10 toppers are genuine. They were called for personal verification at the BSEB headquarters in Patna earlier this month," a BSEB official said.

Taking a lesson from this year's Intermediate exam results, in which over 64 per cent (7.94 lakh) students failed creating a statewide uproar, the Board also proposed to give grace marks to Class 10 students. "The proposal was sent to the education department and was implemented after a nod from the government, which also caued a delay in the announcement of results," the official said.

Today, all eyes will be on the Board, as it tries to overcome the ghosts of 2015 mass-scale cheating in Class 10 examination and the 2016 topper scam, which has kept it at the centre of controversies over the last few years.