Bihar Board ensures error-free evaluation of papers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is racing against time to ensure timely publication of Intermediate and Matriculation exam results, for which it has made elaborate arrangements to ensure error-free evaluation of answersheets of almost 30 lakh students, who took the exam this year.

While the evaluation of Class 12 answersheets are being done at 73 centres, Class 10 answersheets are being evaluated at 101 centres across the state. The government has instructed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure that strict security measures are in place at all evaluation centres.

All district administration officess have been asked to deploy adequate number of magistrates and police force at each evaluation centre, and ensure that no one loiters around in the area. "There should be no disruptions at the evaluation centres as it is imperative to publish the results on time," BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said.

The evaluation work is being done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. Moreover, the evaluators have been asked not to bring their cellphones to the centres, keeping in mind that several recent exam irregularities have been due to instant messaging applications.

The Board has introduced bar-coded answersheets this time, so that the evaluators are not aware of the identity of the student whose copy they are checking. It has been reported on several earlier occasions that parents directly contacted the evaluators to seek undue favours, when they knew where the copy was being corrected. The answersheets itself are stored in strongrooms with high security, so that they cannot be tampered with.

Additionally, chief secretary of Bihar, Anjani Kumar Singh, has ordered lodging of an FIR against anyone who tries to interfere or interrupt in the evaluation work at the centres. BSEB sources said their target was to complete the evaluation work before the end of the month.

The strict security measures are being seen in the backdrop of the infamous topper scam, which rocked Bihar last year, when non-deserving students had found place in the BSEB's merit list.

"Last year, the exams were conducted very strictly and cheating had been restricted. There were no reports of mass-copying, unlike 2015. But then the topper scam happened and investigations pointed that a lot of bungling was done in the evaluation and pre-result publication stage. Hence, we did not want to take any chances," said a senior education department official.

This year, 12.6 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams, and the number of students who took Class 10 exams exceeded 17.6 lakh. The exams were held in February and March without any major incidents.

Meanwhile, some evaluation work has been hampered due to the boycott call given by a section of teachers, who are pressing for their demands related to remuneration and working conditions. However, the Board is acting tough on them and has put the onus on the educational institutions to ensure that their teachers turn up for work, failing which their grants-in-aid will be stopped.