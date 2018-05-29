Bihar BJP starts door-to-door campaign for Mission 2019

The Bihar unit of the BJP has launched a massive outreach campaign to highlight the achievements of PM Narendra Modi-led Central government in the past four years as well as their plans for the road ahead.

The door-to-door programme aims to reach out to maximum number of voters in all constituencies and is being seen as the saffron party's preparation for Mission 2019.

On Monday, Bihar BJP President Nityanand Rai along with other leaders launched the first phase of the public relation programme at Patna's Hindi Sahitya Sammelan. Rai visited several families and shopkeepers in the area and distributed leaflets about the various initiatives taken by the NDA government for their welfare.

"In the last four years, a lot has been done for the citizens of the country by our respected PM. The developmental initiatives taken for farmers, labourers, youth, students, shopkeepers, women and daily wagers, is much more than those cumulatively done by the Congress or other governments in the last five decades or so," Rai said.

On the question of a united Opposition posing threat to the BJP in 2019, he said, "Even if the Opposition is getting united, it is not that our ambit is decreasing. All pro-development leaders are on our side while those who want to promote nepotism and corruption and are against democracy are gathering on the other side."

During the exercise, the BJP leaders and workers will form small group and knock at every door in a village or panchayat, to communicate about the developmental works of the central government. The first phase of the house-to-house canvassing will end on June 11 and the second phase will take place between June 23 and July 6.

The saffron party leaders claimed the BJP's juggernaut will remain unstoppable and it will win all 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar in 2019.