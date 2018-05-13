Bihar again: Video surfaces of girl being raped & filmed

Days after the video of a minor girl being disrobed by around seven men surfaced in Jehanabad, another video has gone viral in Bihar in which a boy is seen raping a young girl as others are watching, one of them even recording the act.

The girl can be heard pleading with the boy to let her go while he is heard asking whether others want to take turns and rape her. Another boy who tries to save her is seen beaten up.

Taking cognisance of the video, which has been widely circulated on social media and messaging platforms, the police have registered a zero FIR at the Kotwali police station in Patna.

"Efforts are on to nab the culprits," said SK Singhal, additional director general-Headquarters, Bihar.

The police have yet to ascertain the place of crime, the origin of the video and who circulated it first.

With the footage leaving hardly any clue, the only giveaway is that the dialect spoken by the boys is mainly in the Magadh range comprising four districts — Aurangabad, Arwal, Jehanabad and Gaya.

In the April 29 Jehanabad incident, 10 suspects were arrested.