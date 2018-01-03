Bhima Koregaon violence: Passengers stranded on arrival at Mumbai Airport, airlines waive ticket cancellation charges

Passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from different parts of the country were stranded as the protests over violence during 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district disrupted the traffic in the city for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The flight operation at the airport is, however, running smooth, a spokesperson said.

"As such there is no chaos. Flights landing and taking off on time. No panicking situation. At Arrivals people are stranded. They opt to stay within the terminal," the spokesperson said.

Amid reports that people are stuck in traffic jams, domestic carriers, including the government-owned Air India, announced that they have waived charges for ticket cancellations and flight change.

Jet Airways said it has waived change and cancellation charges, including fare difference if any, on all confirmed tickets for flights to and from Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad on January 3.

"Due to unrest in Maharashtra, we urge our guests to exercise caution while traveling to the airport. In case guests are unable to travel, we have waived off change and cancellation charges, including fare difference

if any, on all confirmed tickets for flights to and from Mumbai, Pune & Aurangabad on 3rd January 2018. Pls reach out to our Contact Centre for needed assistance," the private carrier said on Twitter.

Air India said it is waiving ticket cancellation and rescheduling charges for today and tomorrow.

"#FlyAI: #AirIndia is waiving off ticket cancellation and rescheduling charges for today & tomorrow due to unrest in several districts of #Maharashtra," Air India said in a tweet.

The airlines had waived the charged on Tuesday too when the violence in several district of Maharashtra, including Mumbai interrupted traffic and local train services.

Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district had left a man dead.

Budget carrier IndiGo said it will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune for Tuesday and Wednesday.

IndiGo said it has waived cancellation fee and no show for Tuesday and Wednesday for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune.

SpiceJet also announced waiver on cancellation charges.

"SpiceJet will waive off cancellation & date change charges and offer a full refund to passengers booked on flights to and from Mumbai and Pune for travel on January 3, 2018," the carrier said in a statement.

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader and Dr B R Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar have called for Maharashtra bandh today to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district two days ago.

Violence erupted in Pune district when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's army.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community - then considered untouchable - were part of the East India Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory is seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.

