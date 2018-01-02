Bhima Koregaon Violence in Mumbai: This is what led to the clashes in Chembur and other Eastern suburbs

The clashes in Chembur and other Eastern suburbs of Mumbai that followed the death of one person after violence broke out at Bhima Koregaon on the outskirts of Pune, temporarily halted the city.

Although the Mumbai police has asked people to stay calm and vigil, asserting that the situation was under control, traffic has brought the area to a standstill. Railway services were also delayed. To know more of the traffic services and how they were affected, click here.

What is the Bhima Khoregaon anniversary?

Bhima Koregaon is a place which is nearly 30 kilometres away from Pune city has a significant importance among Dalit community. In the year 1881, a battle had taken place Bhima Koregaon where over 20,000 soldiers of Peshwas led by Baji Rao II engaged in a battle with 500 soldiers of East India Company which had largely soldiers from Dalit community. The Peshwas had to face the defeat in front of 500 men and every year people from Dalit community celebrate this victory on January 1 as a symbol of victory against casteism. Read the full copy here.

What prompted the attack at Bhima Koregaon?

According to police, while the people in groups were gathering at Bhima Koregaon, a small group from another community carried out a rally in a nearby village. That group had some altercations with the other group which was visiting the memorial and soon the situation turned violent. According to police, the crowd suddenly became violent and they started pelting stones on vehicles and houses. "The crowd started beating some of the villagers. Some of the houses in the villages were also damaged," a police officer said. Read the full copy here

What was the aftermath of the violence at Bhima Koregaon?

One person was killed after clashes between members of the two communities broke out. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the victim's family. While announcing the relief, he also said that, “request will be made to SC for judicial inquiry in Koregaon violence matter and CID inquiry will also be conducted on the death of the youth.” Read the full copy here

What happened in Chembur on January 2?

Tension gripped the Mumbai suburb of Chembur on Tuesday a day after clashes between Dalit and Maratha groups broke out in Bhima Koregaon near Pune. According to eyewitnesses, the commotion started at Chembur naka. The police quickly reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Unconfirmed reports also suggest that a bus was broken during the protests. Read the copy here

How was Mumbai affected?

A day after violence broke out near Pune on the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle, there was trouble in the Eastern suburbs of Mumbai as well. The Eastern Express Highway was affected and there was agitation which led to local trains getting delayed on the Harbour Line.â€‹ The Mumbai Police put out a tweet telling users that traffic was affected due to protests and that it was moving now. It added that traffic at Chembur Naka was still affected.â€‹ Read the full copy here