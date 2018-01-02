Bhima Koregaon Violence: Complaint against Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid; FIR against Milind Ekbote, Sambhaji Bhide

A complaint was today submitted against Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in Pune for allegedly making provocative statements during an event yesterday to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. The complaint, received at Pune's Deccan Police Station, alleges that the statements by the two activists led to tension between two communities.

Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the celebrations on Monday had left a man dead. Protests erupted in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra today against the violence.

Earlier, police registered cases against right-wing activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly inciting the violence at Bhima Koregaon. A case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ekbote and Bhide at Pimpri police station.

Along with Atrocities Act, police have registered cases against duo under section 307 for attempting murder, section 147 and 148 for rioting and also under arms act. The case was registered on Tuesday after a woman, identified as Anita Sawale, approached the police with a complaint application against Bhide and Ekbote.

Ekbote and Bhide head the Hindu Ekta Aghadi and Shivraj Pratishthan respectively. The two organisations had opposed the celebration of "British victory" in the battle.

Senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar said, "We have registered the case after complainant approached us. However, since the alleged incident has taken place near Vadhu, we will be transferring the case to Shirur police station."

This came soon after Prakash Ambedkar, the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader and grandson of B R Ambedkar, accused the two of provoking people for riots.

Refuting the allegation, Ekbote said, "I have already condemned the violence. I have also demanded police investigation to find out the culprits. However, there are some people who are trying to defame me and my organisation by making false allegations."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court into the Pune violence. He said it needed to be ascertained if there was a conspiracy behind yesterday's violence.

Fadnavis said a Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to kin of the youth killed and his death would be probed by the CID.

Prakash Ambedkar has called a 'Maharashtra bandh' tommorrow to protest against the government's "failure" to stop the violence.

Dalit groups were celebrating the bicetenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle which the forces of the British East India Company had won over those belonging to the Peshwa.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community - then considered untouchable - were part of the East India Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory was seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.

(With PTI inputs)