BHIM-Aadhaar app will be a game changer for country, world: CM

The BHIM-Aadhaar Pay mobile application launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today will be a "game changer" not only for the country but at world level also, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

"The BHIM-Aadhar concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a game changer not only for India but at the world level," Fadnavis said while addressing a programme to mark the culmination of "Digi Dhan Mela" organised by the NITI Aayog at the divisional sports stadium located in Mankapur area.

Apart from Modi, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ravishankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Hansraj Ahir, and Ramdas Athawle were present on the dais.

Modi today paid tribute to B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi here, where the Dalit icon had embraced Buddhism, to mark his 126th birth anniversary.

BHIM-Aadhaar is a biometric-based payment system which will make payment through thumb impression a reality.

The CM said that the app will facilitate a huge economic change for the poor by bringing financial independence and transparency.

"The culmination of the 100-day Digi Dhan mela had a huge impact enabling increased usage of digital payment methods and has built a huge infrastructure for various state governments to take it forward more effectively.

"This is the baton passed on to us by the Central government in a bid to reach out to the last man in the state," the chief minister said, adding that the PM has implemented the vision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar "in a real sense" which could not happen in the last 60 years.

Fadnavis said that the BHIM-Aadhaar initiative will be effectively implemented in Maharashtra.

"Today itself, we have provided BHIM Aadhaar Pay machines to 100 villages in Nagpur district, which will start doing transactions. Similarly, 10,000 POS (points of sale) machines have been provided to gram panchayats," he said, adding that all gram panchayats in the state will be provided Aadhar-enabled Pos machines within one month.

He said that the government has also decided to set up infrastructure to achieve the target of 10 crore transactions.

"15000 gram panchayats out of total 29000 gram panchayats in Maharashtra will become digital by May end. All infrastructure which is required for electronic payment will be set up in all gram panchayats to boost Bharat Net.

"We have decided that all villages in Maharashtra will be connected through fibre network under the digital mission by December 2018 through MAH NET," he said.

The CM said that the government today started construction of 42,000 houses in 21 cities in the state under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'.

"We will not be satisfied with just 42,000 houses, but the number of houses under construction will be increased every three months," he said.

