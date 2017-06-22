Bharatpur, Dholpur Jats block rly line over OBC quota demand

Members of the Jat community blocked the Mathura-Alwar railway line in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan today demanding grant of OBC reservation benefits to the community in Dholpur and Bharatpur.

The blockade came as the state OBC commission submitted its report to chief minister Vasundhara Raje today.

The community members held a 'mahapanchayat' near the tracks and then blocked the railway line between Vehaj and Bedham railway stations, a GRP official said.

The protesters were led by Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh who are demanding reservation for the Jats of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts.

"We have been demanding OBC reservation for Jats of Dholpur and Bharatpur for the last two years. From August 2015 till today, the long pending demand has not been fulfilled.

It is under rising pressure that the OBC Commission has submitted its report today. But, they have not declared when it will be implemented. We want government to come out clear," Singh told

