Bharat Ratna for Field Marshal KM Cariappa: It's up to Centre to decide, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Even as the debate continues over awarding Bharat Ratna to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that 'it's up to Centre to decide.'

General Rawat, who was in Varanasi for the 200th anniversary celebrations of the 39 GTC Gorakha Rifles, added that whatever the Narendra Modi government decide, it would be acceptable to him.

Lauding the role of the Gorkha Rifles in the Indian Army, General Rawat stated that there was continuous need to upgrade weaponry with every technological advancement in warfare. He also said that the Indian Army is ready to take on anyone in the world.

“There is no need to fear for anything. Indian Army is capable of giving a befitting reply to anyone at any point of time. We have upgraded our weapons and equipped the Army with most advanced technological warfare to take on our enemies,” announced the Army Chief.

Talking about security issue in Kashmir, General Rawat, “The Kashmir problem could not be resolved overnight. Peace is returning fast in the Valley after the BSF, Jammu Police and Army successfully put an effective check on stone-pelting incidents. We are striving hard to better our intelligence network to restore peace and tranquillity at the earliest in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Indian Army wants peace. We always strive to maintain peace in every region. Tension in Doklam has also eased out,” he pointed.

Earlier, General Rawat along with his family participated in the Ganga Aarti and had ‘darshan’ of Kashi Vishwanath.